Bulkington man convicted of killing his own grandfather in violent attack

A Bulkington man has been convicted of killing his grandfather following a violent attack that left the pensioner with fatal brain injuries.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakob Walpole, 33, was found guilty of the manslaughter of 84-year-old John Brown at Warwick Crown Court today (Wednesday, July 30) after a trial lasting three weeks.

He was also convicted of breaching a restraining order and assaulting two other elderly victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown, a renowned Jaguar expert, died five days after sustaining significant facial injuries and bleeding on the brain during the attack at his home.

Jakob Walpole, 33, was found guilty of the manslaughter.

The court heard that on November 23 2024, Walpole had spent the day drinking before heading to his grandparents’ house where he carried out the brutal attack.

Concerns about his deteriorating behaviour had led to a security camera being installed at his grandparents' home address. He was also already subject to a restraining order when he carried out the attack on his grandfather.

Walpole had previously made threats to kill Mr Brown. On November 12, Walpole arrived at his grandparents’ home in a drunken state, banged on windows and issued threats to kill his grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown was physically frail and vulnerable and had been diagnosed with dementia, yet he and his wife had repeatedly tried to help Walpole despite his threatening behaviour.

Natalie Kelly, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Jakob Walpole carried out a senseless and brutal attack on his own grandfather who had tried to help him. He showed no concern or remorse following the attack. Rather than call for help, he callously left his vulnerable and elderly grandfather severely injured and went to a local pub where he assaulted two further elderly victims.

“Everyone who knew Mr Brown saw how much he did for his grandson, often going out of his way to care and support him - but Walpole simply took advantage of his kindness.

“We were able to prove this case using comprehensive evidence including CCTV footage, mobile phone evidence and messages which clearly demonstrated Walpole’s violent intentions and actions. While this conviction ensures Walpole is held accountable for his actions, the family have been left with a deep and lasting pain that no justice can erase.”