Driver who hit lorry at 91mph is jailed for causing the death of his passenger on M40 near Warwick

“Taking a break when driving, especially at night, can be the difference between life and death.” That is the warning from PC Craig Pearson, a serious collision investigator at Warwickshire Police, after a man was jailed for causing the death of a passenger in his van on the M40 near Warwick.

The crash took place in the early hours of the morning in May 2024, when Legard Swaby was driving from London to Birmingham.

The investigation, which was led by PC Pearson, showed the van crashed into the back of a lorry at 91 miles per hour with no attempt to break or steer.

The passenger suffered catastrophic injuries and died later in hospital.

Swaby claimed he was trying to wake the passenger so he could take a turn at driving at the time of the collision.

Warwickshire Police said its enquiries showed the circumstances of the collision were consistent with fatigue.

PC Pearson added: “Our investigation showed Swaby drove past four service stations where he could and probably should have stopped for a break.

"Had he taken the opportunity to take a break this tragedy may have been avoided.”

Swaby, 41, of Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham was jailed for two years and seven months at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for more than six years.

Companies and businesses who employ people as drivers can find resources and more information about tackling driver fatigue at: https://warksroadsafety.org/commercial-drivers/