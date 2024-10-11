Former cricket coach from Rugby appears in court charged with child sex offences

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 17:37 BST
Abed Hussain has been charged with six counts of indecent assault on a boy, five counts of gross indecency with a boy and one count of committing buggery with a boy.
A former cricket coach from Hillmorton has appeared in court charged with a number of child sex offences.

Abed Hussain, 67, from Hillmorton, has been charged with six counts of indecent assault on a boy, five counts of gross indecency with a boy and one count of committing buggery with a boy.

The alleged offences occurred in 1993 against a boy.

They happened while Hussain was coaching cricket.

Hussain appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on October 4 where he was bailed to appear at appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 31.

