Former cricket coach from Rugby appears in court charged with child sex offences

A former cricket coach from Hillmorton has appeared in court charged with a number of child sex offences.

Abed Hussain, 67, from Hillmorton, has been charged with six counts of indecent assault on a boy, five counts of gross indecency with a boy and one count of committing buggery with a boy.

The alleged offences occurred in 1993 against a boy.

They happened while Hussain was coaching cricket.

Hussain appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on October 4 where he was bailed to appear at appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 31.