Police are searching for Rugby man Tyler Kempton, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

Their advice is to call 999 and to not approach Kempton, 27.

He is around 5'8" tall and has ginger hair.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “If you know where he is or can help us locate him, contact us using our web portal at www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, by calling 101, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”