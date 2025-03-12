Jail for dealer who offered heroin, crack, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine to people in Rugby

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
A drug dealer who offered heroin, crack, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine to people in Rugby has been jailed for three years.

Callum Taylor, 24, of Yelvertoft Road in Lilbourne, told police he started dealing to pay for a holiday.

In two raids at different houses, Rugby Police found a phone used for dealing drugs, together with thousands of pounds in cash and a black man bag containing a combined 225g of cocaine together with a small amount of cannabis, a scale and lots of empty deal bags.

In interview Taylor admitted to selling drugs and claimed he first started in May 2024 because he was struggling to pay for a holiday.

Callum Taylor.placeholder image
Callum Taylor.

At Warwick Crown Court on February 26, he was jailed for three years for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and 18 months for being concerned in offering to supply class B drugs.

The sentences were concurrent, meaning the total sentence is three years.

DC Smith said: “We hope this serves as a warning to others: Attempt to deal drugs in Rugby and sooner or later, we’ll make sure you’re held to account.”

