Two drug dealers were caught with 181 bags of cocaine worth up to £7,080 after being stopped in Nuneaton.

An intelligence-led arrest in Abbey Street led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of the drugs.

Irgert Shehu was stopped by officers in August at which point ten bags of cocaine fell from his person.

The car he had been driving was found to have three sealed bags containing cocaine secreted inside a cigarette packet.

Shehu and Rizahi have been jailed.

Shehu had been seen walking from a property on Abbey Street, which lead to authority being granted for a warrant.

Inside, Arnis Rizahi was discovered sat on a sofa in the living room with 27 bags of cocaine in front of him, along with a set of scales.

When searched the drawers of the table had larger bags containing another 40 bags of weighed and portioned cocaine.

In addition, £4,765 cash was discovered in the property.

Rizahi, 25, of Abbey Street, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Rizahi is also required to pay a victims surcharge of £228.

Shehu, 24, of Kelling Gardens in Croydon, was also sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to supply, along with a forfeiture order of £4,765.

Shehu and Rizahi were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 7 November.

DC Matthew Rapkins said “Cocaine bags poured forth from Shehu, and it didn’t take us long to find the source round the corner.

“From its manufacture to its import, cocaine is a substance soaked in blood and misery leaving a trail around the world.

“Shehu and Rizahi both played an active part in this process, and the sentences they have received are well-deserved.”