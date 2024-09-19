Jail for Rugby shoplifter who stole more than £1,700 worth of food and alcohol

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who stole more than £1,700 worth of food and alcohol from towns including Rugby has been jailed.

At Leamington Magistrates’ Court last week, Thomas Johnstone, 37, was jailed for 30 weeks after admitting to ten counts of shoplifting in Rugby, Warwick, Leamington and Binley Woods.

He also admitted to two counts of assaulting shop workers, one count of attempting to cause criminal damage to a shop in Leamington, one count of causing criminal damage while in custody, one count of attempted theft from a shop in Binley Woods, one count of failing to answer bail and one count of failing to provide a test for the presence of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnstone, who lives in Coventry, was first arrested on 6 August after being spotted stealing 12 bottles of wine from a shop in Cubbington.

He was arrested again on 11 September after he had failed to answer his bail.