Jailed: Drug dealer who was caught with machete-style knife in Warwick street

A drug dealer has been jailed for almost four years for drugs offences and possessing a knife in a Warwick street.

During the morning of November 7 2024, officers from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team said they witnessed a suspected drugs deal take place at a park near Willow Drive in Warwick.

Shortly afterwards, officers searched one of the men believed to be involved – Ryan Ali – who was found to have drugs on him as well as a large machete-style knife.

They arrested the 20-year-old and a further search carried out in custody found more drugs concealed in his body.

In total, 16 wraps of crack cocaine were recovered.

Ali, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine, possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing and appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (May 7), where he was sentenced to 47 months in prison for the drug offence.

He was also given 12 months for knife possession, which will run concurrently to his existing sentence.

Investigating officer, DC Kyle Feeley said: “The misery drugs can cause is well-known and Ali’s sentence reflects our continued commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in Warwickshire.

"We will proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.

​“Information from the public is crucial in helping us and it is only by working together with our communities that we can tackle and ultimately, combat those involved in drugs activity.

“Ali was also carrying a knife at the time, which could have had devastating consequences if he’d chosen to use it.

"Carrying a knife is never smart and will almost always end badly. Fortunately for Ali, this wasn’t the case this time.”

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be submitted to the force by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/