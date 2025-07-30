Leamington burglar jailed after being caught on CCTV

A burglar from Leamington has been jailed for 31 months after he was caught on CCTV.

Just before midnight on June 7, Warwickshire Police said 35-year-old Aaron Palmer from Leamington made his way into a flat on the Parade, stealing a laptop and handbag.

The victim, who has CCTV in their home, was woken up by their dog barking and checked their CCTV – which showed Palmer with the laptop and handbag in hand.

Officers attended and managed to secure more CCTV of Palmer making off in the surrounding area.

Aaron Palmer has been jailed for 31 months. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police said a local PC recognised Palmer from the CCTV straight away and then Palmer was arrested.

Later in June, officers received a report that a stolen Jaguar had been abandoned.

Warwickshire Police said after going through CCTV to track the car’s journey, a section of the footage showed Palmer getting into the stolen car.

Palmer pleaded guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods – and at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday July 22, he was jailed for 30 months.

At the time of the offences he was also on conditional discharge – so he was jailed for an additional month.

Detective Constable Sara Skinner said: “To go into someone’s personal space in this way is unacceptable, and we will always do everything in our power to hold those involved in this kind of crime to account.

“I hope this sends a clear message anyone else considering invading someone’s home in an attempt to steal.”

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/