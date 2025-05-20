Leamington teenager sent to young offender institution for multiple drug offences

A teenager from Leamington has been sent to a young offender institution after admitting multiple drugs offences over an 18-month period.

In March 2023, police arrested Adam Kaminski in Clemens Street after officers found wraps of white powder hidden in his vape pen.

Two months later, he was stopped and arrested again on Clapham Terrace and found to have five wraps of suspected class A drugs on him.

In May 2024, Warwickshire Police arrested him after responding to reports of a group being anti-social and using nitrous oxide cannisters on a staircase in Kennedy Square.

Adam Kaminski has been jailed after admitting multiple drugs offences over an 18-month period. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

On arrival, Kaminski had a phone, ten bags of suspected cocaine on him and some nitrous oxide nozzles while further searches saw officers recover nitrous oxide cannisters from the scene.

Subsequent digital examination of his phone found it contained photos and videos of drugs as well as voice notes recorded prior to his arrest where Kaminski had told an unknown person to discard “a kilo of sniff.”

Investigations into the three incidents began, which revealed Kaminski was running a line supplying cocaine and crack.

In November 2024, officers from the force’s Serious Organised Crime Team carried out a warrant at a home in Sydenham – recovering an iPhone, more than £750 in cash, a hidden second phone and a quantity of concealed class A drugs.

He was charged with:

Two counts of possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation

Three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

Being concerned in supply of cocaine

Having admitted all nine counts during a previous court appearance, he was sentenced to 26 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday (13 May).

The 18-year-old was also made to pay a victim surcharge, forfeit the £753 cash and the drugs paraphernalia has been destroyed.

Detective Constable Gouled Dubad said: “I hope Kaminski’s sentence acts as a deterrent to others and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate all drugs activity so we can bring offenders to justice and continue to protect our communities.”