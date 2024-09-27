Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rapist is now behind bars thanks to the bravery of two teenage girls from Rugby.

Tesform Fisseha raped the two girls – both under the age of 16 - in Rugby town centre in 2021.

What followed was an investigation which saw 23-year-old Fisseha – now of Manchester – arrested.

A thorough investigation, and witness statements, saw detectives amass enough evidence to have Fisseha charged with three counts of raping a female under 16 in relation to the two victims.

Tesform Fisseha.

And on Thursday, 19 September, 2024 at Warwick Crown Court, Fisseha was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Thomas Green said: “Not only was Fisseha’s offending beyond disgusting, he also lied in his police interview and tried to imply his victims were making things up.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the two girls in this case.

“Fisseha clearly thought his victims would be too frightened to ever say anything – he was wrong. Their co-operation has seen an appalling offender brought to justice.

“And now he can spend the next decade behind bars, contemplating what exactly it was that made him think it was ok to attack two children.

“We are also proud of three young witnesses, who made the choice to step up and help us with our enquiries.

“Ultimately, this case has seen five young people from Rugby show an immense level of bravery."

Visit How to report rape and sexual assault | Warwickshire Police for more information about reporting sexual offences.

Always call 999 straight away if you are in immediate danger.