Man airlifted to hospital after assault in Bedworth
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an assault in Bedworth this morning (Friday, June 20).
Emergency services were called to Woodlands Road and Whitburn Road shortly after 9am.
A 32-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.
If anyone witnessed the event or has any dashcam footage in the area at this time, call 101 quoting incident number 86 of 20 June 2025.