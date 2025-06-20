Man airlifted to hospital after assault in Bedworth

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an assault in Bedworth this morning (Friday, June 20).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Woodlands Road and Whitburn Road shortly after 9am.

A 32-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

If anyone witnessed the event or has any dashcam footage in the area at this time, call 101 quoting incident number 86 of 20 June 2025.