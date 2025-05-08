Man jailed for his controlling behaviour towards a Warwickshire woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who lied about his controlling behaviour towards a Warwickshire woman has been jailed for two years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Jones, of Alveston in Derbyshire, was arrested after his victim came forward to talk about the abuse she was being subjected to.

Warwickshire Police said that when 28-year-old Jones was interviewed he told lie after lie – but said that officers were able to gather enough evidence to secure a charge for controlling and coercive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on April 28 at Warwick Crown Court, he was jailed for two years, with a ten-year restraining order also put in place to protect the victim.

Luke Jones. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Detective Sergeant Ramsay said: “As is typical of abusers, Jones thought he could control the situation – even when he found himself across the table from detectives.

“His lies didn’t protect him from being charged, convicted and sentenced. I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery.”

For more information on support go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/