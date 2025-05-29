'Managed' sex offender from Warwickshire jailed for having series of indecent images

A man from Warwickshire who was a ‘managed’ sex offender has been jailed for having a series of indecent images.

David Seccull, aged 68 of Suffolk Close, Bedworth, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday May 23.

Warwickshire Police said prior to this latest series of offences, Seccull was a ‘managed sex offender’, which refers to individuals who are subject to ongoing monitoring and management by authorities, including the police, to reduce the risk they pose to the public.

Warwickshire Police also said it discovered his offending after getting 'valuable intelligence'.

In August last year, a warrant took place at his address, where evidence of making indecent images of children was found.

His devices were seized and a forensic examination took place which resulted in the following charges:

Making and Distributing Category A, Category B and Category C images

Possession of Prohibited Images

Possession of Extreme Images

Possession of a bladed article (due to a separate incident where he turned up answering bail with a knife)

Seccull pleaded guilty to the offences and was remanded in custody. On May 23 he was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment.

Following the sentence, investigating officer PC Naomi Radford said: “Seccull had almost completed his time as a managed sex offender, when we received valuable intelligence that he was continuing to offend.

“Our Sex Offender Management Team secured a warrant, which secured the evidence. Hopefully this case shows that even when offenders think we are not watching them, we are always there and if you continue to engage in illegal activity online then we will work hard to prosecute you.

“I hope prison serves as a reminder to Seccull of the harm his behaviour has caused to his victims. He will now be on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and will also be subject to a robust Sexual Harm Prevention order.”

Anyone with concerns about their own use of the internet or inappropriate thoughts or behaviour about children, or if they are worried about how someone they know behaves, they can contact the Lucy Faithfull Foundation