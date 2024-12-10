Murder investigation: Heartbroken family of Bulkington grandad say 'John made an impact on everyone he met'

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Bulkington grandad who died following an attack in his own home.

John Brown, 82, died in hospital on Friday, November 29, following an incident the previous Saturday.

Jakob Walpole, of School Road in Bulkington, was arrested that same night and he has been charged and remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 23.

Warwickshire Police say it’s now a live murder investigation.

In a statement to the police, John’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved, John Brown, a man whose kindness, generosity, and passion touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

"John was not only a loving husband, father, and grandfather, but also a true gentleman, a pillar of the community, and a world-renowned figure in the Jaguar restoration industry.

“John's heart was as big as his talents. He was always ready to lend a hand, and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

"Whether helping a neighbour, offering advice to a friend, or giving his time to anyone in need, John’s caring nature and selflessness were at the core of who he was.

"His generosity knew no bounds, and he made an impact on everyone he met.

“As a family man, John’s love and dedication were unwavering. He was a wonderful husband, always supportive and caring to his wife, Dot. As a father, he guided his children with wisdom and affection, and as a grandfather, he was the heart of the family, creating memories filled with warmth, laughter, and love.

"His family will forever treasure the example he set and the deep, unconditional love he gave.

“Professionally, John was a true craftsman, renowned worldwide for his expertise and passion for his work. As the founder of Leaping Cats, he built and restored some of the most iconic Jaguars, including the legendary XK series. His reputation in this industry was unmatched—John’s attention to detail, his skill, and his dedication to excellence earned him respect and admiration across the globe.

"He took great pride in his work, and the cars he helped create became a lasting legacy, much like the lasting impact he had on those around him.

“John was also known for his infectious sense of humour and his zest for life. He was always the life of the party, with a quick wit, a big smile, and a love for singing and dancing. His joy for life was contagious, and he brought fun and laughter to every occasion. His ability to bring light to any room made him a cherished presence in his family, his community, and beyond.

“Though we will miss him dearly, we take comfort in knowing that John’s legacy will live on—in his family, in the cars he built, and in the countless lives he touched with his generosity, humor, and love. John Brown was a man who gave so much of himself to others, and his memory will be cherished forever."

If you have any information about the incident, visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting case reference: 23/N5/13598/24.