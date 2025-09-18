Murder investigation launched after Nuneaton man dies following Southwark attack

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Nuneaton man.

Michael Edwards, 43, died in hospital days after he was reportedly assaulted in Southwark.

Officers were called to an incident on the morning of Saturday, September 13.

They attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, where a man was taken to a central London hospital in a life-threatening condition.

He sadly died on Wednesday, (September 17).

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading The Met investigation, said: “My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to Michael’s tragic death.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Lewis Macleod, 36, of Hadleigh Road, Sunderland was charged on Monday, September 15, for one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court. He has been remanded into custody.

The matter has been referred to Crown Prosecution Service for the charges to be reviewed.