Persistent Rugby drink driver jailed after police tip off from concerned resident

A persistent Rugby drink driver is now behind bars thanks to a tip off from a concerned member of the public.

Jaroslaw Adamkowsi, 41, from Oxford Street, has been sent to prison for three months and banned from driving for five years after appearing at Coventry Magistrates charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was arrested just after 5pm on Tuesday, October 15 in Technology Drive after a tip off from a member of the public who believed he was drink driving.

Officers discovered he had tried to buy some paint, but had been refused by shop staff who thought he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

Jaroslaw Adamkowsi.

Police were alerted and his white BMW was spotted by officers and stopped on Technology Drive.

He was arrested and tests later revealed he had consumed so much alcohol that he was 3.5 times over the legal limit of 35 millilitres.

In court last week, as well as a five year ban for drink driving and 12 weeks imprisonment for drink driving he was also sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment to run concurrently for driving while disqualified, and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge.

His driving licence will also be endorsed.

PC 2308 Matt Smith said: “Due to his persistent offending the offences were considered so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

“We hope some time and support in prison will help him overcome his addiction to help put him back on a more positive path for the future.“