Police arrest two males in Rugby while on foot patrols in the town centre

Police in Rugby took swift and effective action in two separate incidents in the town centre yesterday (Wednesday).

With help from Rugby First CCTV Operators, PCSO 6308 Miller and PCSO 8910 France-King, a male wanted by police was located and subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by PC 1475 Hextall.

In a separate incident, a male found to be unlawfully riding an e-scooter in the town was stopped by officers. Following checks with Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE), it was discovered that he had overstayed his UK visa by more than a year.

The male was subsequently arrested by PC 2061 Bonsor, his e-scooter seized, transported to custody and handed over to ICE.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Police require support from the public to help tackle community problems throughout our borough, therefore we urge members of the public with information relating to any criminal activity to contact us via our website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

“You can also report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.”