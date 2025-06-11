Police update: Did you see wanted man Tyler Kempton in Rugby?
Police want to hear from witnesses who may have seen wanted man Tyler Kempton in Long Lawford at the weekend.
Rugby Police say any information may be useful.
A police spokesman said: “Did you see Tyler driving a car in Long Lawford on Sunday (June 22)?”
“If you know where he is or can help us locate him, contact us using our web portal at www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, by calling 101, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Kempton, 27, is around 5'8" tall and has ginger hair. He is wanted for failing to appear in court.