Restraining order for woman who targeted Rugby parents and their newborn baby

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 16:29 BST
A woman has been issued with a ten-year restraining order after she targeted a Rugby couple and their newborn baby.

At Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 10), Teresa Davies pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a letter/communication/article conveying and indecent/offensive message.

Davies, of Brunswick Street, Leamington, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment to be suspended for 18 months, given a curfew, a rehabilitation activity requirement and must abstain from alcohol for 90 days.

