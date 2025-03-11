Restraining order for woman who targeted Rugby parents and their newborn baby
A woman has been issued with a ten-year restraining order after she targeted a Rugby couple and their newborn baby.
At Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 10), Teresa Davies pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a letter/communication/article conveying and indecent/offensive message.
Davies, of Brunswick Street, Leamington, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment to be suspended for 18 months, given a curfew, a rehabilitation activity requirement and must abstain from alcohol for 90 days.