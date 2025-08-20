Rugby drug dealer jailed after being spotted doing 'loops of roads and exchanging items'

A drug dealer in Rugby has been jailed for 30 months.

Detectives were out on patrol in an unmarked car when they saw Ersid Psyqyli, aged 22, doing ‘loops of roads and exchanging items with people’.

He was then arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, when officers searched the room he had been renting they found 40 wraps of cocaine (worth about £400) and £228 in cash.

Psyqyli pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Ersid Psyqyli. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

On August 11 at Warwick Crown Court, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “We welcome this sentence.

“These substances destroy lives and wreck communities. Anyone involved in their supply should be taken off the streets.

“We’re constantly out and about in Rugby in plain clothes.

"There’s space in custody for anyone who thinks they can get away with poisoning their communities to try to make quick cash.”