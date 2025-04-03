Three men jailed over stabbing in Rugby that left their teenage victim with punctured lung

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been jailed over a stabbing in Rugby town centre that left a teenager needing emergency surgery.

The investigating officer of the violent disorder has spoken of her delight after the men were jailed for almost a decade.

Police received a number of reports of a group with weapons chasing after someone in Clifton Road in July 2020.

The victim – a then 18-year-old man – suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he had emergency surgery to repair a punctured lung. After extensive investigation and examination of CCTV we identified Alanzo Scarlett, Brian Ayamba Ashu, Cheetij Pun and a fourth man, who can’t be named for legal reasons.

The men have been jailed.

All four pleaded guilty to violent disorder while Pun and Ashu also admitted section 20 assault (unlawfully and maliciously wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on another person).

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, Pun and Ashu received 36 months for violent disorder and 12 months for s20 assault while Scarlett was handed a 26 month sentence for violent disorder. A fourth man will be sentenced at a later date.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kat Brock said: “I’m delighted by the outcome. Their sentences reflect the severity of the incident, and I hope it serves as a deterrent for those who think it’s wise to carry a knife.

“I promise your actions will have consequences. Using a knife will never be acceptable - the victim needed emergency surgery after the attack and was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries. All four men will have a lot of time to reflect on how things could have been different while behind bars.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved for their dedication and commitment throughout - it has been a lengthy investigation but ultimately, one with the right outcome.”