Two men jailed after running county lines drug operation between Leamington and Coventry

Two men who ran a county lines operation using dealers to traffic drugs from Coventry to Leamington have been jailed for a combined total of nine years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 3, plain clothed detectives gave chase after spotting a suspected drug deal in Victoria Park in Leamington.

After detaining the suspect, they seized his phone which included messages they suspected were planning drug deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation led officers to Mitchell Chantler and Cain McCann who were running a county lines operation using dealers to traffic drugs from Coventry to Leamington.

Mitchell Chantler (left) and Cain McCann (right) were jailed following an investigation by Warwickshire Police's serious and organised crime team. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

When Chantler and McCann were arrested, officers seized a handwritten list of customers.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday August 22, Chantler, aged 24, of Moor Street, Coventry was jailed for five years and seven months after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

McCann, aged 26, of Sowe Close, Bulkington was jailed for three years and three months after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Pete Sherwood, from the Force Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Like many people involved in county lines, Chantler and McCann were using other people to do their dirty work for them.

"The evidence from our investigation left them with little choice but to plead guilty and they will both now spend time behind bars.”

Operation Target has been set up to tackle serious organised crime in the region. Could you recognise the signs of someone being exploited by county lines drug criminals? For more information on the signs and how to report concerns.