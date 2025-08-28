Two men jailed after running county lines drug operation between Leamington and Coventry
On February 3, plain clothed detectives gave chase after spotting a suspected drug deal in Victoria Park in Leamington.
After detaining the suspect, they seized his phone which included messages they suspected were planning drug deals.
An investigation led officers to Mitchell Chantler and Cain McCann who were running a county lines operation using dealers to traffic drugs from Coventry to Leamington.
When Chantler and McCann were arrested, officers seized a handwritten list of customers.
Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday August 22, Chantler, aged 24, of Moor Street, Coventry was jailed for five years and seven months after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
McCann, aged 26, of Sowe Close, Bulkington was jailed for three years and three months after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.
Detective Inspector Pete Sherwood, from the Force Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Like many people involved in county lines, Chantler and McCann were using other people to do their dirty work for them.
"The evidence from our investigation left them with little choice but to plead guilty and they will both now spend time behind bars.”
Operation Target has been set up to tackle serious organised crime in the region. Could you recognise the signs of someone being exploited by county lines drug criminals? For more information on the signs and how to report concerns.