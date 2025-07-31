A drink driver from Napton has been banned from driving for three and a half years after being spotted driving erratically on a motorway. Photo from Warwickshire Police's shared video.

A drink driver from Napton has been banned from driving for three-and-a-half years after driving erratically on a motorway.

The 43-year-old man, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, was spotted by a National Highways officer while patrolling the M6 southbound near Junction 3A Corley just before 4am on January 29.

He can be seen on dashcam weaving in and out of lanes, braking erratically and nearly colliding with more than one passing lorry while sometimes doing only 30mph in a 70mph limit.

Concerned for his safety and other road users, National Highways traffic officers put a rolling roadblock on the M6 to create a large gap between him and other drivers, minimising the hazard presented.

The driver then drove his car into Corley Services, followed by traffic officer Russell Walker who observed him until police officers arrived and arrested him.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court on July 18, he was sentenced to a 42-month driving ban and fined £666 with an additional £266 victim surcharge and £85 costs, totalling £1,017.

We have asked Warwickshire Police for the name of the offender but, strangely, they have said they would only name offenders for the more serious/fatal roads offences.

PC Wil Weininger of the serious collision investigation team said: “At court he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty after initially claiming he was driving in response to an emergency. However this was found to be untrue.

“This significant ban of three and a half years reflects the danger this driver posed to other road users on the M6 that morning. Following his arrest, a breath test revealed he was almost twice the legal drink drive limit.

“We would also like to thank our National Highways colleagues who patrol our A roads and motorways to identify issues and help keep the traffic running smoothly.”

National Highways team manager, Chris Freeth, added: “Traffic officers are out on our major roads and motorways 24/7, 365 days a year, helping to keep people safe and traffic moving.

“When Russ saw this erratic driving and a clear risk to people’s safety he didn’t hesitate to take action.

"He implemented the rolling road block to slow down traffic and keep them clear of the vehicle and the dangers it posed.

“We want everyone who uses our roads to get to their destination safely but road safety is a shared responsibility – it can’t be achieved in isolation.

"That is why we work so closely with police partners and of course road users to help us collectively achieve our long term zero harm ambition.”

The video can also be viewed here: https://youtu.be/dMUIwYSSVBI