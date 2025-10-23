Video: Uninsured provisional driver flees police in Warwickshire on a dodgy tyre at speeds of over 100mph

An uninsured provisional licence holder from Birmingham has been banned from driving for 18 months and received a 30 month suspended prison sentence after driving dangerously in Warwickshire at more than 100mph under the influence of cannabis. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old man, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, sped away from OPU officers on the A46 near Stratford.

Warwickshire Police said this was the start of a 10-minute incident, which saw the man drive dangerously on a dodgy tyre at speeds of more than 100mph as he attempted to avoid stopping for the police officers.

PC Thomas Pearson said: “This inexperienced, young driver, drove at excess speed on the M40 northbound before joining the M42 at junction 4 where he drove into Shirley going through numerous red lights and speeding at over twice the speed limit.

“Fortunately our West Midlands Police colleagues managed to sting his car, deflating his tyres and bringing him to a safe stop a few minutes later.”

He was arrested at 3.30am on May 30 in Blackford Road in Shirley, Solihull.

At Birmingham Crown Court on September 30, he was also sentenced to a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pass an extended driving test before he is able to drive again.

He also received a two-week suspended prison sentence to run consecutively for failing to attend an earlier court appearance. He will be supervised in the community for 18 months.

The video can also be seen here: https://youtu.be/JcIgQU0wVJg

To report a crime go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/