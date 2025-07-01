Warwick man jailed for sexually abusing a child in the Leamington area

A man from Warwick has been jailed for sexually abusing a child in the Leamington area.

Justin McGarry, aged 35 years old, of Emscote Road in Warwick, appeared at Warwick Crown Court, which is in the Justice Centre in Leamington, on Monday June 30.

Warwickshire Police said that in 2020, officers received a report of sexual offences against a child in the Leamington area, which took place over a five-year period.

An investigation was started and McGarry was arrested and later charged.

Justin McGarry. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Last week, he was found guilty of eight counts of sexual abuse of a child under 13 years of age.

He has now been sentenced to nine years in prison and will be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Following the outcome, Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr said: “Justin McGarry caused suffering to the victim and their family which is lifelong, and it is because of their courage to come forward that we have been able to see him brought to justice.

“We are grateful to everyone who worked to support us from the point of receiving the initial report through to the day of sentencing.

“I hope this conviction demonstrates that Warwickshire Police are determined to bring offenders to justice, serving and protecting our communities with compassion and a victim focus.

"To anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, please do not suffer in silence and do not be afraid to tell someone.”

To report a crime contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be given to the force by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/