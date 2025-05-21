Warwick rogue builder pleads guilty to defrauding Leamington resident

A rogue builder from Warwick who took advantage of a Leamington resident has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Rhys Lomas pleaded guilty to being party to the carrying on of a business, JD Lomas and Sons, for a fraudulent purpose.

Warwickshire County Council said the fraud took place between March 30, 2023, and June 6, 2023, where Lomas falsely claimed that an application to building control for a garage conversion had been made when it had not, and took payment from the consumer when there was no prospect of carrying out the work or refunding the money.

The fraud also included giving the false impression that he had the ability to carry out building and electrical work when he did not, and giving the false impression that he would return to complete work at the consumer’s home when he did not intend to do so.

The county council said that Lomas also falsely stated that he had spent £10,000 on materials for the work at the consumer’s home, and falsely stating in correspondence with the consumer that he was trying to get someone else to complete the work when he was not.

Following an investigation and prosecution by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards, Jonathan Rhys Lomas - aged 49, of Tatnall Grove, Warwick - pleaded guilty at Coventry Crown Court on May 7 to three offences contrary to the Fraud Act 2006.

He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on June 4.

Warwickshire County Council’s executive director for communities, Mark Ryder, said:“This case is a clear example of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to tackle those who take advantage of unsuspecting or vulnerable residents.

He is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court inside the Justice Centre in Leamington for his sentencing in June. Photo supplied

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to take action against rogue traders to protect and support residents in our community, by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep, and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”

To report rogue traders in Warwickshire to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service call: 0808 223 1133.

Information is then shared with Trading Standards so that officers can deal with breaches of criminal law.