WATCH: Boy, 15, caught driving stolen Moped in Nuneaton and in possession of cannabis
Police caught up with the driver of this stolen Moped in Nuneaton.
Roads policing officers spotted it on the roads with no number plate.
They suspected it was stolen.
A police spokesman said: “The 15 year old rider didn’t want to hang about and failed to stop when directed. He didn’t get very far though.
“One in custody for Taking Without Consent (TWOC), no licence, no insurance, fail to stop and possession of cannabis.
“He has been charged and bailed to court.
“People think that we won’t or don’t go after criminals on two wheels, this footage goes to show that we will.”
Watch the footage: