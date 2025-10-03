‘We think of him every day’: Family pay tribute as woman is sentenced following fatal collision near Lutterworth

The family of an 88-year-old man who died in a collision near Lutterworth have described how their “hearts were broken” after a woman was sentenced at court.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Wilson died following the two-vehicle collision in Lutterworth Road, Gilmorton, on Monday, December 4, 2023.

On Thursday October 2, at Leicester Crown Court, Bethan Clarke, 35, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving in relation to the collision. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to Mr Wilson, his family said: “Our hearts were broken by the sudden and senseless loss of our beloved father, grandfather and friend, who was tragically taken from us due to the careless actions of another driver.

Michael Wilson with his Christmas dinner - and with his granddaughter Naomi.

“He loved driving and spending time with his grandchildren, facing each day with generosity and warmth. He should still be here with us and we’ve been given no explanation why he isn’t.

“He was the rock of our family. A devoted father, proud grandfather and cherished friend; he lived a life grounded in kindness, integrity, and quiet strength. Whether sharing stories from his army days, making us laugh with his keen sense of humour, fixing what was broken, or simply offering a listening ear, he brought comfort and stability to all around him.

“We are devastated by the manner of his passing, made harder still by the lack of answers, it feels as raw today as the day it happened. While nothing will bring him back, we think of him every day. Forever remembered, sadly missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-vehicle collision happened just before 11am on December 4, 2023. Clarke was driving a grey Volkswagen Passat when she collided with a black Honda Jazz being driven by Mr Wilson.

Michael Wilson with his granddaughter Naomi.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. A number of vehicles stopped following the collision with people assisting and calling the emergency services.

Mr Wilson suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital where he sadly died later that day.

Clarke also suffered injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment. She was later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage recovered showed Clarke was driving in the opposite direction to Mr Wilson at the time of the collision but had driven onto the wrong side of the road leading to the collision.

Enquiries were carried out to try and establish the reason for the car being driven on the wrong side of the road but police said that a "confirmed reason could not be established". Clarke was interviewed in relation to the incident but could not fully recall what had happened.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a devastating incident in which an 88-year-old man sadly lost his life. I am grateful to Mr Wilson’s family for their patience and co-operation during the most difficult and traumatic time.

“I would also like to thank the people who stopped at the incident to help and call the emergency services and who spoke with us at the scene. Your bravery and assistance at the scene is very much appreciated by us all. Thank you."

“This incident and court hearing serves as an extremely sad and stark reminder of the vulnerable position we all put ourselves in when driving vehicles and the extra care which does need to be taken, no matter how experienced you are. Please always ensure that when you are in charge of a vehicle, you are always paying full attention to the road and that you are driving in a safe and legal manner.”