Young Leamington driver jailed for killing his girlfriend by dangerous driving

A driver from Leamington has been jailed for killing his girlfriend by dangerous driving.

Joshua Bromley, aged 25 from Wackrill Drive in Leamington, has been sent to prison for 10 years and disqualified from driving for five years.

Warwickshire Police said Bromley was speeding at around 80mph in heavy rain and under the influence of cannabis when he lost control of his car on the A423 near Marton in November 2022.

He had passed his test just ten months earlier.

Joshua Bromley. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Jessica Lees, who was 27-year-old and from Stockton, was the front seat passenger and was seriously injured in the collision and later died in hospital.

Speaking after the sentence DS Drew Ballantyne said: "It's been a long investigation period for Jessica’s family who also had to endure a trial as Bromley pleaded not guilty.”

“We hope that Bromley now takes responsibility for what he has done and that other new and inexperienced drivers take the opportunity to learn from this tragic case.”

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is calling for greater measures to be put in place to improve the safety of young and inexperienced drivers to help protect them, their passengers and other road users.

For more information go to: www.warksroadsafety.org