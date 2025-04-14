Young man charged after weekend stabbing in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man from Nuneaton has been charged after another male was stabbed over the weekend.

Harly Malinowski, 20, has been remanded in custody after the serious assault.

Police were called to an incident in Mendip Drive on Saturday where they found a male had stab wounds.

Malinowski was arrested at his Thorntons Way home.

The incident happened in Mendip Drive, Nuneaton. Picture: Google Street View.

Yesterday, (Sunday, April 13), Malinowski was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Leamington Crown Court on May 12.