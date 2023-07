The driver failed to stop after police spotted him driving at 100mph

This Rolls Royce failed to stop for police officers after it was seen travelling in excess of 100mph. Photo by Warwickshire Police.

A speeding driver decided to dump his Rolls Royce by the side of the road after running out of fuel.

Warwickshire Police spotted the vehicle travelling at over 100mph early this morning (Wednesday) but the driver refused to stop for the officers.

