12 men - including one near Kenilworth - charged with child sex offences following Warwickshire Police investigation

Twelve men - including one near Kenilworth - have been charged with child sex offences following a Warwickshire Police investigation.

The alleged charges involve a female victim aged between 11 and 14 years old, and are reported to have taken place in north Warwickshire, Yorkshire, Darlington, Newcastle and Northumbria between 2018 and 2021.

They will appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 29.

Among those charged is Louis Gaskin, aged 22 of Windmill Lane, Balsall Common. He has been charged with possession of indecent images of children.

The other 11 people charged are:

Teddy Jones, aged 23 of Smorrall Lane, Bedworth. Charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Michael Wilshire, aged 23 of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry. Charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

William Evans, aged 23 of Long Lane, Walsall. Charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

John Jenkins, aged 22 of Lime Lane, Walsall. Charged with rape of a child.

Henry Brazil, aged 22 of Hessam Heights, Morecambe. Charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of indecent images of children.

Jack Forrest, aged 21 of Shilton Lane, Coventry. Charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.

Billy Maguire, aged 20 of Treswell Cottnum Road, Tresswell. Charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.

George Flannigan, aged 21 of The Mead, Darlington. Charged with rape of a child under 13 and distribution of indecent images of children.

Henry Gaskin, aged 20 of Measham Road, Oakthorne, Swadlincote. Charged with possession of indecent images of children.

Charlie Lee, aged 30 of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry. Charged with possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Richard Lee, aged 22 of The Laurels, Drax, North Yorkshire. Charged with possession of indecent images of children.