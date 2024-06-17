150mph police chase near Rugby ends in crash after Mercedes driver goes wrong way down motorway
A 150mph police chase near Rugby ended when a Mercedes driver went the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into the central barrier.
Police said it is fortunate that no one was injured.
The chase began in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning when the driver failed to stop for police on the M6 near Rugby.
Warwickshire Police's UPO Unit said: "We pursued it at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour onto the M1 in Northamptonshire.
"The driver decided to go through Watford Gap services then back onto the motorway the wrong way before crashing into the central barrier."
The driver was detained, with police adding: "Fortunately nobody was hurt, the consequences of the driver's actions are unthinkable."