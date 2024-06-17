150mph police chase near Rugby ends in crash after Mercedes driver goes wrong way down motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 150mph police chase near Rugby ended when a Mercedes driver went the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into the central barrier.

Police said it is fortunate that no one was injured.

The chase began in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning when the driver failed to stop for police on the M6 near Rugby.

Warwickshire Police's UPO Unit said: "We pursued it at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour onto the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 150mph police chase near Rugby ended when a Mercedes driver went the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into the central barrier. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire)

"The driver decided to go through Watford Gap services then back onto the motorway the wrong way before crashing into the central barrier."