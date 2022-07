An 18-year-old man from Rugby has been charged with multiple offences, following an incident in the town. File image.

An 18-year-old man from Rugby has been charged with multiple offences, following an incident in the town on Wednesday (July 12).

Ramsay Fraser, of Lancut Hill, was charged on July 12 with the following driving offences; dangerous driving, taking without consent, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.