45-year-old man arrested and heroin seized as Rugby police continue offensive against drug dealing

A man has been arrested and suspected heroin seized as part of ongoing efforts to target those involved in drug crime in Rugby.

Officers from Rugby Proactive CID arrested the man as part of an initiative focusing on county lines drug dealing.

The plain clothed officers saw a suspected drug deal in Grasmere Close yesterday afternoon - December 1.

A 45-year-old Rugby man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The officers seized suspected heroin. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We have an ongoing focus on people we believed to be involved in drug crime in Rugby.

“Our ongoing work relies on information from the local community; spotting the signs of drug crime and reporting it to police.