'A significant amount of damage has been caused': Four young boys arrested after store fire in Bedworth
Two of the boys, aged between 11 and 13, are from Bedworth, one from Nuneaton and the other is from Nottingham.
All four were arrested on Saturday 4 January.
They have been released on bail at this time, pending further investigation.
This is following investigation into a fire at Tesco supermarket in Leicester Street reported at 5.30pm on Thursday, January 2.
DI Paul Sartoris, of Warwickshire Police said: “A significant amount of damage has been caused to this supermarket in Bedworth as the result of a fire, and there was a serious risk that someone could have been badly hurt.
“When such serious incidents are reported to the police, we will always take robust action to quickly locate and arrest the suspects.”