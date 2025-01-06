'A significant amount of damage has been caused': Four young boys arrested after store fire in Bedworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four young boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after a fire at a supermarket in Bedworth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the boys, aged between 11 and 13, are from Bedworth, one from Nuneaton and the other is from Nottingham.

All four were arrested on Saturday 4 January.

They have been released on bail at this time, pending further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Extra in Bedworth. Picture: Google Street View.

This is following investigation into a fire at Tesco supermarket in Leicester Street reported at 5.30pm on Thursday, January 2.

DI Paul Sartoris, of Warwickshire Police said: “A significant amount of damage has been caused to this supermarket in Bedworth as the result of a fire, and there was a serious risk that someone could have been badly hurt.

“When such serious incidents are reported to the police, we will always take robust action to quickly locate and arrest the suspects.”