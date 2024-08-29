Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An abandoned car was set on fire in a country road near Kenilworth last night.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene in Kings Hill Lane just before midnight.

"One car which had been abandoned and set on fire was well alight on our arrival," said Kenilworth Fire Station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Warwickshire Police also attended."