Abandoned car set on fire in country road near Kenilworth
An abandoned car was set on fire in a country road near Kenilworth last night.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene in Kings Hill Lane just before midnight.
"One car which had been abandoned and set on fire was well alight on our arrival," said Kenilworth Fire Station.
"One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Warwickshire Police also attended."