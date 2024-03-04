Abandoned car set on fire on country road near Warwick and Kenilworth
An abandoned car was set on fire on a country road.
Firefighters were called to Drum Lane, Haseley Knob, at about 2.20am this morning (Monday) after reports of a fire.
Warwickshire Police said they believe the car was deliberately set alight.
Kenilworth Fire Station said: "On arrival crews found one car in a field well alight.
"One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel with misting equipment to extinguish the fire.
"Warwickshire Police also attended this incident as the fire was believed to be deliberate as the vehicle appeared abandoned and a petrol can was found nearby."