Abandoned car  set on fire on country road near Warwick and Kenilworth

Firefighters were called to Drum Lane, Haseley Knob, at about 2.20am this morning (Monday) after reports of a fire.

Warwickshire Police said they believe the car was deliberately set alight.

Kenilworth Fire Station said: "On arrival crews found one car in a field well alight.

Firefighters were called to Drum Lane, Haseley Knob, at about 2.20am this morning (Monday) after reports of a fire. (Photos: Kenilworth Fire Station)

"One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel with misting equipment to extinguish the fire.