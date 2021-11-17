Abusive drivers stick their middle finger up to police officers conducting speed checks near Warwick and Leamington

Warwick Rural West patrol have been conducting speed checks near Lowsonford.

Drivers have been abusing police officers conducting speed checks near Warwick and Leamington today (Wednesday).

But the Warwick Rural West patrol said they will not be put off by the rude motorists, some of whom have been sticking up their middle finger to the officers in the Lapworth and Rowington area.

Police said they are doing the checks for the safety of the villagers.