Accountant from Leamington jailed for £180,000 Covid scam

Daniel Jee has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

An accountant from Leamington has been jailed for more than three years for submitting false Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) claims.

At Exeter Magistrates Court on June 4, Daniel Jee, 32, of Leamington, admitted 12 counts of Fraud by False Representation contrary to Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

And at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (September 5) he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for the crimes.

Jee submitted the false claims over an 18-month period from March 2020.

He targeted clients of the Exeter-based accountancy firm he worked at, and used their details to submit false claims.

He then directed the stolen cash into his own bank accounts.

The former junior accountant used the details of ten businesses and two elderly clients to submit claims totalling £230,369 – of which £179,218 was paid to Jee.

The rest was withheld by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Jee was caught after HMRC questioned some of the claims and the firm he worked for launched an internal investigation.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “As an accountant, Daniel Jee should have known better than to try and cheat the system.

"He stole from the taxpayer at the height of a national crisis.

“Accountants hold a position of enormous trust and this sentence should serve as a warning to the minority of dishonest professionals who wrongly believe they can use their knowledge to commit or facilitate tax crime.

“Anyone with information about suspected tax fraud can report it online [here https://www.gov.uk/report-tax-fraud].”

To find out more about HMRC's approach to tax fraud visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyahc3h

