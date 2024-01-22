Aggressive driver reverses car towards person after driving dangerously through Southam
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are trying to track down a dangerous driver who reversed his car towards another driver in Southam.
Officers believe the incident was witnessed by a large crowd of people outside the Black Dog pub and are appealing for them to come forward with information.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The wanted man was spotted driving "extremely dangerously" in a dark grey Seat, overtaking oncoming traffic and driving aggressively towards a white Mini which was in front of it in Market Hill.
Southam Police said: "The driver of the Seat has then been seen to reverse his vehicle towards the white Mini and at the driver of that vehicle who was stood outside of his vehicle.
"The Seat has then driven off along Oxford Street past the factory shop.
"It is vital that we identify the driver of the Seat and a registration plate number on the vehicle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We have been informed that a large crowd of people were at the Black Dog pub at the time and may have witnessed the incident."
The incident happened on Sunday January 21 between 2.30-3pm. The Seat was driven along Daventry Road towards High Street and then turned left onto High Street towards Market Hill.
If anyone has any information they can contact Warwickshire Police via the following methods:
- Online at Warwickshire.police.uk/report
- Call us on 101
- Call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Please quote incident ref: WK-20240121-0198