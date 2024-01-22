Aggressive driver reverses car towards person after driving dangerously through Southam

The incident was witnessed by a large crowd of people outside a pub and police are appealing for them to come forward with information

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to track down a dangerous driver who reversed his car towards another driver in Southam.

Officers believe the incident was witnessed by a large crowd of people outside the Black Dog pub and are appealing for them to come forward with information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wanted man was spotted driving "extremely dangerously" in a dark grey Seat, overtaking oncoming traffic and driving aggressively towards a white Mini which was in front of it in Market Hill.

Police are trying to track down a dangerous driver who reversed his car towards another driver in Southam.

Southam Police said: "The driver of the Seat has then been seen to reverse his vehicle towards the white Mini and at the driver of that vehicle who was stood outside of his vehicle.

"The Seat has then driven off along Oxford Street past the factory shop.

"It is vital that we identify the driver of the Seat and a registration plate number on the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have been informed that a large crowd of people were at the Black Dog pub at the time and may have witnessed the incident."

The incident happened on Sunday January 21 between 2.30-3pm. The Seat was driven along Daventry Road towards High Street and then turned left onto High Street towards Market Hill.

If anyone has any information they can contact Warwickshire Police via the following methods:

Online at Warwickshire.police.uk/report

Call us on 101

Call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111