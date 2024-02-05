Register
BREAKING

Alert CCTV operators help police arrest man in Leamington for knife and drug offences

A 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of a knife
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alert CCTV operators helped police arrest a man in Leamington for knife and drug related offences.

The camera operators contacted police when they saw a man with known drug dealers.

Officers caught up with the suspect in the Pump Room Gardens and seized a knife and suspected class A drugs.

The 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of a knife.