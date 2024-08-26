Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amnesty on 'zombie-style’ knives or machetes is taking place across Warwickshire.

From August 26 to September 23, any owners of these specific weapons are encouraged to hand them over to police stations, with amnesties taking place across the county.

Those who surrender these weapons will be able to apply for compensation from the Home Office of a standard amount of £10, although they may be able to claim for more if they can demonstrate that the weapon’s value is greater than £10.

The definition of a zombie-style knife or machete is “any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes”.

Weapons can be surrendered at any police station, but in order for Warwickshire residents to receive compensation they must be handed in at one of the following stations:

Rugby Police Station, Newbold Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, CV21 2DH

Leamington Police Station, Warwickshire Justice Centre, Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4EL

Stratford Police Station, Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6RD

Nuneaton Police Station, Warwickshire Justice Centre, Vicarage Street, Nuneaton, CV11 4J

This amnesty follows a national change in legislation that prohibits the sale, production, and importation of zombie knives in England and Wales.

Chief Supt Emma Bastone said “There is no good reason for anyone to keep one of these zombie-style weapons in their home – they have no cultural, historic, artistic, or practical value, and their implied purpose is generally for intimidation or harm.

“We accept that there are members of our communities who may have purchased them and who should now realise that this was an error. Come forward now, and the Home Office will compensate you.”

“If our officers find them later, it will not go well for you.”