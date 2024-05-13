Another man from Warwickshire arrested in connection with murder investigation in Oxford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another man from Warwickshire has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Tobias Bruce was stabbed during an incident in College Lane, Littlemore, at around 6.05pm on Sunday February 25.

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 33-year-old man from Stratford-upon-Avon was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have both been released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another man from Warwickshire has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Two other men have already been charged with Mr Bruce's murder.

George Stephens, 27, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of murder and wounding with intent. And Ryan Bryne, 24, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon, was charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.