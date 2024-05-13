Another man from Warwickshire arrested in connection with murder investigation in Oxford

Published 13th May 2024, 12:57 BST
Another man from Warwickshire has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Tobias Bruce was stabbed during an incident in College Lane, Littlemore, at around 6.05pm on Sunday February 25.

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 33-year-old man from Stratford-upon-Avon was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have both been released on bail.

Two other men have already been charged with Mr Bruce's murder.

George Stephens, 27, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of murder and wounding with intent. And Ryan Bryne, 24, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon, was charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

A trial date has been set for September 30.