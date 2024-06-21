Another one bites the dust...Police seize unroadworthy van in Rugby
Police have seized another unroadworthy vehicle from the streets of Rugby.
It was parked in Lawford Road after it was flagged as being SORN.
A police spokesman said: “We're a big believer in 'every day's a school day' so for those of you who don't know, SORN (or Statutory Off Road Notification) is a formal declaration to the DVLA that you're taking your vehicle off the road and this means it should not be driven on a public road.
"A little plea from us to you: make sure your vehicles are always roadworthy otherwise this might be you next time.”