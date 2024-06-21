Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized another unroadworthy vehicle from the streets of Rugby.

It was parked in Lawford Road after it was flagged as being SORN.

A police spokesman said: “We're a big believer in 'every day's a school day' so for those of you who don't know, SORN (or Statutory Off Road Notification) is a formal declaration to the DVLA that you're taking your vehicle off the road and this means it should not be driven on a public road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...