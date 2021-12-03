Appeal for witnesses after car fails to stop at scene of eight-vehicle collision near Warwick

Officers are trying to track down a car that is believed to have fled the scene of a crash that involved eight cars on the the A46 near.

The crash happened on Thursday (December 2) shortly after 8am on the A46 southbound between Leek Wootton/Thickthorn and Gaveston.

A man aged in his 20s sustained head injuries which required hospital treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Another man sustained ankle injuries and was discharged at the scene.

It’s believed one of the vehicles involved in the collision, a white SUV, failed to stop and continued driving southbound.

This vehicle may have damage and if anyone recognises the description, they are being asked to contact the police.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance. The road was reopened at around 10.30am.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.