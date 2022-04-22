Appeal issued to help identify man who police say may be able to help in a Leamington rape investigation

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed that he may have information that could help the investigation. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information to help identify a man who may have information about an ongoing investigation.

On February 26, a serious sexual offence is reported to have taken place inside a property in Leamington.

This is currently being treated as an isolated incident.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed that he may have information.

If anyone recognises him, call Det Sgt Emma Mackay at Warwickshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 93 of February 27.