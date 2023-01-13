Appeal launched after man attempts to steal money from till at Whitnash shop

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Whitnash.

Officers were called to Coppice Road at around 4.25pm yesterday (January 12) after shop workers in Whitnash News reported a man wearing dark clothing and head covering entering the store and attempting to steal the contents of the till.

The offender left without taking anything. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Detective Sergeant Tristan Pettit from Leamington CID said: “This was a concerning incident and we are working to establish exactly what occurred and who was responsible.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, anyone with dash cam footage from the area and anyone else with information that may help with our enquiries.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 257 of January 12.

