Warwickshire Police have put out an appeal to locate a man who failed to appear at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington on Monday (20 June).

The force has issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Mark Bolton.

Bolton, who is white, around 5ft 6in tall and of medium build, has links to Lancashire and Warwickshire.

Mark Bolton. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.